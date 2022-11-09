A rare alpha male Philippine long-tailed macaque is seen at Mt Apo in Davao del Sur. Courtesy of Lakaw ni Paw

Trekkers in the Philippines' highest peak, Mount Apo, recently got to see a rare alpha male Philippine long-tailed macaque (𝑀𝑎𝑐𝑎𝑐𝑎 𝑓𝑎𝑠𝑐𝑖𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑠 𝑝ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑠).

The macaque, the scientific name of which is macaca fascicularis philippensis, was reportedly found within the boulder face side of Mt. Apo, along the trail of Sta. Cruz town.

The rare macaque is said to be endemic in the Philippines and is considered an endangered species.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Davao Region reminded all trekkers to maintain a significant distance from wildlife species and refrain from touching, feeding, and hurting them.—Report by Hernel Tocmo