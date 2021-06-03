Storm signals lifted as tropical storm Dante traverses West PH Sea

Courtesy of Himawari-8/NOAA

MANILA - All storm signals have been lifted Thursday morning as tropical storm Dante left Philippine landmass and moved northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fourth storm this year left at least 4 dead, 7 missing, and 2 injured as it inundated parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the disaster council's report released 8 a.m. Thursday.

Dante was last estimated 205 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan at 10 a.m., moving northwest at 35 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph with gusts of up to 90kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

It is forecast to move generally north northwestward or northward and remain a tropical storm in the next 12 hours, according to the weather bureau.

It will weaken into a tropical depression on Friday and into a low pressure area on Saturday, PAGASA said.

It warned that sea travel remained risky for small sea crafts over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon as moderate to rough seas would be experienced.

"Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.