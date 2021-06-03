PNP chief apologizes for 'outburst' while confronting cop murder suspect

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday apologized for what he called an "outburst of emotion" when he confronted a policeman caught on video shooting dead a woman.

The public information office of the PNP on Tuesday shared a clip of Eleazar berating Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, who was accused of killing his neighbor, Lilybeth Valdez.

PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar confronts on Tuesday, June 1, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan at the QCPD headquarters at Camp Karingal. The erring cop was tagged in the viral cold-blooded murder of a 52-year old woman in Quezon City.



(Video: OCPNP) pic.twitter.com/zSAvIDwUZy — Philippine National Police (@pnppio) June 1, 2021

"Humihingi ako ng dispensa dun sa outburst of my emotion. Parang isang tatay lang na tinatangkilik yung mga anak na gumagawa nang tama, pero sa kabila ng mga pakiusap ay may walanghiyang anak," he told ANC's Headstart.

(I ask for forgiveness for the outburst of my emotion. It was like a father who patronize children who do right, but despite pleas, there is an impertinent son.)

"I’m sorry, I should have been more circumspect in my action," he said.

He also said he should have been "circumspect" as there is a memorandum circular that prohibits the presentation of suspects as this is a violation of their human rights.

The PNP's Ethical Doctrine Manual also mandates all members of the organization to "respect and protect human dignity and maintain and uphold the human rights of all persons" as they perform their duties.

Eleazar, who had confronted suspects this way in the past when he was regional director, said he is apologizing because he is now the head of the PNP.

"May mga dapat tayong baguhin. Ako na yung ama ng organisasyon. And tama ka dun. May mga bagay na dapat tayong iwasan. I recognize that. Malayo sa pagiging perpekto ang aming organisasyon at ganun din ako," he said.

(There are some things we need to change. I am now the father of the organization. And you are correct there. There are things that we have to avoid. I recognize that. Our organization is far from perfect, and so am I.)