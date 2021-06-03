Mga kainan, gasolinahan namimigay na ng diskuwento sa mga bakunado

Watch more in iWantTFC

Umarangkada na ang pagbibigay ng diskuwento at iba pang pakulo ng mga restaurant at fast food, at gasolinahan para sa mga Pilipino na naturukan na ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Sa fast food, sa dine-in lang gagana ang 10-percent discount.

"'Yong premise namin, nabakunahan na kayo, you have the protection... ang premise din ng restaurant industry is you are entering a safe zone," paliwanag ni McDonald's Philippines Managing Director Margot Torres.

Lagpas 1,000 stores ang nagbibigay ng mga discount at freebies para sa mga bakunado.

Dahil dito, umapela ang grupo ng mga restaurant owner na payagan nang kumain sa labas ang mga senior na bakunado na rin.

"We are trying to promote safety of the vaccine, telling people to trust the vaccine, and yet we don't trust the vaccinated to go out. I think there's a conflict, contradiction in the messaging," ani Resto.ph President Eric Teng.

Sa ilang gasolinahan, binibigyan naman ng P3 discount sa gasolina at P2 discount sa diesel ang mga motoristang bakunado na.

Iminungkahi naman ni Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion na gawing digital ang lahat ng vaccine cards.

"These have to migrate into one national vaccine card... it has to have one look," ani Concepcion.

-- Ulat ni Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News