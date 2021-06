Courtesy of Barangay Sinunuc Information Office



Residents found a dead dolphin on a beach in Barangay Sinunuc, Zamboanga City on Thursday morning.



Sinunuc chairwoman Pilarica Ledesma said she received a call about the discovery of the marine mammal around 8:20 a.m.

She said she immediately asked for help from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to investigate the death of the dolphin.

Authorities have yet to identify the cause of its death.

— Report from Leizel Lacastesantos

