Pregnant Fraser's dolphin found dead in Bohol

The dead Fraser's dolphin on the beach area of Sitio Talisay, Barangay Bil-isan, Panglao, Bohol, on Sept. 23, 2020. Photo from Bohol Environment Management Office's Facebook page

MANILA — A pregnant Fraser's dolphin was found dead at the beach area of Sitio Talisay, Barangay Bil-isan, Panglao, Bohol, authorities said recently.

According to the Bohol Environment Management Office, a fisherman from the area saw the body of the animal floating in the sea at 5:00 in the morning of Sept. 23.

“A fisherman from the said barangay first saw the dolphin floating and lifeless at the sea at 5 in the morning and washed into the beach area during the low tide,” it said in a Facebook post.

“The fisherman reported the incident to the officials of the barangay. The barangay officials, fishery technician of LGU-Panglao, staff of BFAR-PFO Bohol and staff from this office examined and took the morphometrics of the dead dolphin,” it added.

The dead dolphin underwent necropsy last Monday.

They later on found out that the dolphin was pregnant.

“During the necropsy of Doc. Jo Marie V. Acebes, Senior Museum Researcher of National Museum Philippines and volunteers from Balyena.org, they found out that the dead Fraser's Dolphin that was recently reported stranded in Bil-isan, Panglao was actually pregnant,” it said.

“A fetus of a Fraser's Dolphin was found inside her with a length of 49.5 centimeters.”