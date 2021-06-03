'Dante' leaves P268.5 million damage to nat'l roads, flood control — DPWH

Members of the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police and the Odiongan Romblon Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office evacuate residents as flood water level rise due to heavy raiins brought by Tropical Storm Dante on June 2, 2021. PIA Romblon

MANILA — Tropical storm Dante left at least P268.5 million in damage to national roads and flood-control structures, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Thursday.

The country's fourth storm this year caused damage to roads and flood-control structures amounting to P106.2 million in Central Visayas, and damage worth P162.32 million to flood-control structures in the Soccsksargen region, the DPWH said.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said the department has deployed 270 equipment assets and 1,569 workers for clearing activities.

In Cebu, the Dalaguete-Mantalongon-Badian Road in Dalaguete town's Barangay Ablayan remains flooded, the DPWH said, adding that it would start clearing operation in the road once water subsides.

The DPWH, meanwhile, closed the Wright-Taft-Borongan Road, K0861+(-439) - K0890+176, Camp 5 Bndry-Jct. Taft in Taft, Eastern Samar due to possible landslide.

The agency also said the Adgawan Bridge in La Paz, Agusan del Sur was impassable due to embanked soil collapse, advising motorists to use a parallel bridge as an alternative.

Dante was last estimated 205 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan on Thursday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The storm left at least 4 dead, 7 missing and 2 injured as its heavy rains triggered massive flooding and landslides, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

