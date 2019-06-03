Salary hike for teachers? Palace says, ‘Let’s see’

Teachers from the Manila Science Highs Shool hold a sitdown protest at their campus in Manila on November 29, 2018. File/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Malacañang on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte isn’t going back on his word and that raising public school teachers’ pay is still in play.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte has ordered his economic managers to look for funding for the teachers’ wage hike.

“The President is working on that and hopefully that can be responded to. Our economic managers are doing everything to see how things can be done,” Panelo said.

“Let’s see, because I’ve talked with the secretary of finance, budget and economic managers and they said they’re working. Let’s see.”

Duterte at the start of the year vowed to increase the salaries of public school teachers within the year.

The clamor for an increase comes after pay hikes for police officers, soldiers, and other uniformed personnel last year.

Currently, entry-level public-school teachers, which have a Salary Grade 11 under Tranche 4 of the Salary Standardization Law, earn a monthly salary of P20,754.

“The President is not reneging on his statement, but as you all know there are many things that occurred during the 3-year term and the President had to increase the salaries of soldiers and the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Panelo said.

“You must remember that the mother of the President was a teacher so his heart is with the teachers,” he said, referring to the President’s mother Soledad Duterte.

Panelo said the Palace is also willing to consult teachers regarding the pay hike.

Classes in public schools began Monday with over 27 million students.