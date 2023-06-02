LIST: Road reblocking and repairs from June 2 to 5

MANILA -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be reblocking some roads in Metro Manila for repairs this weekend.
Motorists are advised to look for alternate routes The following roads will be affected by the reblocking from June 2, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5:
- C-5 Road northbound, J. Vargas St. to Ortigas Flyover approach 3rd lane, Pasig City
- C-5 Road southbound, in front of UP BGC (truck lane), Makati City
- EDSA northbound, after Kalayaan Flyover (2nd lane from innermost lane), Makati City
- C-5 Road southbound, in front of Petron, Makati City
- EDSA southbound, fronting Panorama Bldg., and fronting Word of Hope (3rd lane from center island), Quezon City
- Mindanao Ave. southbound, Charbel to Rare Cars (truck lane), Quezon City
- Mindanao Ave. northbound, underpass to Uni Oil Gas Station (truck lane), Quezon City
- A. Bonifacio Ave. northbound corner Sgt. Rivera (3rd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
- A. Bonifacio Ave. southbound Cloverleaf to 11th Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
- G. Araneta Ave., Sto. Domingo Ave. to Mauban St. (2nd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
- Commonwealth Ave northbound, Commission on Audit (COA) to Kristong Hari (3rd lane from MRT 7 wall), Quezon City
- Commonwealth Ave. southbound, Beatriz to Intramuros Village (1st and 2nd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
- Commonwealth Ave. northbound, Diliman Doctors Hospital to Zuzuaregui St. (1st, 2nd, and 4th lane), Quezon City
- Aurora Blvd., K0011+560-K0011+600 before F. Castillo St. (1st lane from the center island), Quezon Cityroad reblocking., Juen to 5 June 5