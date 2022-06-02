National Museum of Fine Arts to close for almost a month for Marcos Jr. inauguration

MANILA—The National Museum of Fine Arts will be closed from June 6 until July 4, it announced, hours after the camp of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will take his presidential oath at the institution.

"To allow for special preparations and arrangements to be presided over by the inauguration committee, we will need to close the National Museum of Fine Arts temporarily," the National Museum said in a statement on Facebook.

It will reopen on July 5.

The institution, meanwhile, said that "the National Museum of Anthropology and National Museum of Natural History will continue regular operations until further notice."

Marcos Jr.'s inaugural committee "recently conducted an ocular inspection of the area and found it to be a suitable venue," Zenaida Angping, incoming chief of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS), said earlier Thursday.

Marcos Jr. earlier said he hoped to be inaugurated at the Quirino Grandstand - where most previous presidents took their oath of office - but the venue is still being used for the government's COVID-19 management program.

