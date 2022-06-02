Home  >  News

TFC News

IN PICTURES | HRH Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

Rose Eclarinal | ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

Posted at Jun 02 2022 10:55 PM

Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin today.

People from different parts of the UK and some from other parts of the world, including Filipinos, lined the Mall and around Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, for her 70 years on the throne.

Thousands of people waited for the Queen and working members of the royal family to appear on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace.

The historic four-day celebrations, which started on Thursday morning, will feature pageantry, street parties, concerts, and trooping the colour, flypast, among others.

Photo: Ernie Delgado & Rose Eclarinal

Brits celebrate   
Brits and other nationalities celebrate the Jubilee     
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/tfc/06/02/ernie155.jpg
more celebrations
Brits with flags     
Costumes for the Jubilee
