Bivalent vaccines to arrive in PH later this month - DOH

Commuters caught in an afternoon downpour wait in line for public transport while traffic builds up in Quezon City on May 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila is now "moderate", OCTA Research group said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 19.9 percent or moderate as of May 30, down from 24.4 percent or high on May 23.

OCTA research fellow Guido David also pointed out that the number of occupied COVID-19 hospital beds “decreased slightly over the same period, and remaining at low occupancy.”

“NCR 7-day testing positivity rate decreased to 19.9% (moderate) as of May 30 2023. On May 23, it was at 24.4% (high). COVID-19 hospital beds occupied decreased slightly over the same period, and remaining at low occupancy,” David said.

The DOH on May 31 reported 1,279 new cases, 0 deaths, 1,183 recoveries, and 14,838 active cases with a 21.2 percent 7-day positivity rate, said David.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said that bivalent vaccines are set to arrive later this month.

Ahead of the rollout, the DOH posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday night a reminder to those eligible to avail of booster shots and bivalent vaccines.

“Please be informed that bivalent vaccines are set to arrive in the country. This posting is for the FAQs for the public as part of the demand generation activities for the rollout of the bivalent vaccines. We will provide updates on this,” the DOH told reporters in a message.

The DOH, based on its guidelines, said that those 18 years old and above and part of the A1 population or health workers and A2 or senior citizen population who have been inoculated with second booster shots 4 months prior may avail of the Pfizer bivalent vaccines.

According to DOH Department Memorandum 2013-0178, General Guidelines A.1.a:

“The COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer Bivalent shall be given as a 3rd booster dose for individuals aged 18 years old and above belonging to priority groups A1 (healthcare workers) and A2 (senior citizens) at least four (4) to six (6) months after inoculation with a second booster dose.”

As of March 20, 2023, 674,471 people from the A1 population and 970,020 belonging to the A2 population have received their second booster shots.

As of May 19, 2023, the DOH has 3,728,979 pediatric vaccines and 11,673,809 adult vaccines for COVID-19 in stock.

The DOH says it has yet to come up with the final inventory of expiring vaccines.

RELATED VIDEO: