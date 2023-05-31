Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez presides over a plenary session of the House of Representatives on March 6, 2023. House of Representatives handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Wednesday called for unity following weeks of drama over an alleged plot to unseat the House chief.

Romualdez made the call as he was honored by the House of Representatives for his leadership of the chamber throughout the 1st Regular Session.

"I must also emphasize the importance of unity and cooperation among all our political parties," Romualdez said in his speech before he adjourned the 1st regular session of the 19th Congress, sine die.

"Pursuant to our shared vision of a strong republic, leaders of major political parties in this august halls have expressed their unwavering commitment to work together for the passage of the pro-people legislative agenda of President Marcos (Jr)," he said.

The Chief Executive's message of unity in the chamber came by way of a video message where he thanked House lawmakers for their work.

"Remain united, determined, and passionate. Be the voice of the people and fulfill your duties as servant leaders in your respective districts and provinces," Marcos Jr said.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan led the chamber in approving House Resolution 1055 which commends the Romualdez for "exceptional, reformative and effective" leadership shortly before the House adjourned.

Earlier this week, several political parties reaffirmed their alliance with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), which Romualdez leads.

This came after former President and Pampanga 1st District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo belied claims she was behind the supposed plot to oust Romualdez and take over as House speaker.

Arroyo was demoted from senior deputy speaker to deputy speaker. This led to Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio bolting Lakas-CMD, citing "political toxicity and execrable political powerplay."

The 19th Congress will open its 2nd Regular Session on July 24, the day President Marcos Jr delivers his 2nd State of the Nation Address.

