7 parties reaffirm alliance with Lakas-CMD after House drama

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez presides over a plenary session of the House of Representatives on March 6, 2023. House of Representatives handout

MANILA — Several political parties have reaffirmed their alliance with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party-list after a leadership row in the House of Representatives.

In a statement on Monday, the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez said seven parties signed an agreement with the Lakas-CMD reaffirming their alliance, namely Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), National Unity Party (NUP), Nacionalista Party (NP), Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI), Partido Navoteño, and Centrist Democratic Party of the Philippines (CDP).

Under the agreement, "both parties agree to give their full and unqualified support to the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and to give their full support on the legislative agenda of the President of the Republic of the Philippines."

The deal also said that parties agree to give their "full and unqualified support" to Romualdez, who currently sits as Lakas-CMD president.

According to Romualdez's office, the agreement will "remain in full force and effect until the 19th Congress adjourns in 2025."



The statement cited the House Speaker as saying that the commitment between the political parties was "a clear signal of their unwavering commitment to work together for the passage of the pro-people legislative agenda of President Marcos."

“It also emphasizes the importance of unity and cooperation among all political parties. This is a critical message at a time when the country is facing a number of challenges,” Romualdez said.

Rumors of an alleged House coup supposedly orchestrated by Pampanga 2nd District Representative and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo first surfaced last week after she was demoted to deputy speaker from senior deputy speaker.

Arroyo has repeatedly denied the alleged coup, blasting reports that it "had the blessings" of First Lady Liza Marcos.

Meanwhile, Romualdez himself slammed alleged attempts to destabilize the House of Representatives, saying that the lower house was "in order."

After Arroyo's demotion, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio left the Lakas-CMD, saying her public service cannot be "poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political power play."

RELATED VIDEO