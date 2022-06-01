Sotto signs release order for Pharmally executives

MANILA (UPDATE) – Outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Wednesday night signed the release order for detained executives of the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

According to the release order, Pharmally officials Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong are scheduled to be released from Pasay City Jail custody about 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 2.

Tingnan: Kopya ng release order nina Linconn Ong at Mohit Dargani. @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/kCbzUZfnh2 — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) June 1, 2022

The detained executives were supposed to be released on Wednesday night, but the Senate release order had yet to be issued.

Sotto earlier said Ong and Dargani will be released after the last session of the 18th Congress.

According to Ferdinand Topacio, the Pharmally officials' legal counsel, both executives are excited to rejoin their families.

Ong and Dargani were detained because they refused to cooperate with the Senate investigation over the government's allegedly overpriced and anomalous pandemic deals with Pharmally.

Sen. Franklin Drilon had said that their detention is based on what the Supreme Court said about their cases.

Topacio said his clients are ready to face legal charges in court.

"We welcome that to clear my client's name. At least po sa korte, may rules, supporting rules of fair play, may procedure, at may legal representation," he said.

Last year, Ong asked the Supreme Court to nullify a Senate contempt order that led to his detention over his refusal to cooperate in the probe on the allegedly overpriced and anomalous pandemic deals.

In April, Dargani filed a complaint before the Supreme Court against a Court of Appeals justice for allegedly sitting on his bid to be released, a claim CA Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr. refuted.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had recommended the filing of charges against Health Sec. Francisco Duque III and other Pharmally officials, including Dargani and Ong.

Dargani's sister, Twinkle, had also been detained in the Senate but was later released on humanitarian considerations.

—Reports from Sherrie Ann Torres and Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO