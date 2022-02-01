Blue Ribbon: Duterte 'betrayed public trust'

MANILA- The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has recommended the filing of charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. for allegedly plundering public funds meant to address the pandemic, a preliminary report showed on Tuesday.

The Senate committee also recommended charges against other key individuals tagged in the probe -- former government adviser Michael Yang, former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, and Overall Deputy Ombudsman Warren Liong, a former director at the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service (PS-DBM).

In its partial report, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee said senators found that "public funds (were) plundered as the Filipino people struggled" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel said the government "favored an unqualified, undercapitalized company" that was assisted by China-based businessman Yang, President Rodrigo Duterte's former economic adviser.

Yang earlier denied the claims and said he only introduced "friends" to Pharmally executives to aid in the pandemic supply deals with PS-DBM.

Duterte, on the other hand, "betrayed public trust" as he also continued to defend the personalities "close to him" who are also linked in the deals, the Blue Ribbon Committee said.

"Instead of ensuring that crucial supplies were made available, the public servants who were supposed to be responsible for the people’s welfare lined their pockets, acquiring grossly overpriced equipment for stockpiling, favoring an unqualified, under capitalized company," the preliminary report signed by committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon read.

"[They were] exceedingly assisted by the foreign citizen Presidential Adviser on the economy who turned out to be so influential in the critical acquisition of supplies favoring his supplier-friends abroad," it added.

The committee recommended the following personalities to be charged in violation of Plunder Law and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act:

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III

Lloyd Christopher Lao

Warren Rex Liong

Linconn Ong

Mohit Dargani

Twinkle Dargani

Krizle Grace Mago

Huang Tzu Yen

Michael Yang

Lin Weixiong

The panel also recommended filing charges against a certain Dickson Panti for allegedly violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Senators also said Lin, Yang, and Qing Jin Ke should be deported for being "undesirable aliens."

The following, meanwhile, could face charges for perjury, the committee said:

Linconn Ong

Krizle Mago

Mohit Dargani

Rose Nono Lin

These individuals were also recommended to be charged for allegedly violating the Government Procurement Reform Act:

Lloyd Christopher A. Lao

Warren Rex H. Liong

Huang Tzu Yen

Twinkle Dargani

Mohit Dargani

Linconn Ong

Krizle Grace Mago

Lin Weixiong

Senators have said that Pharmally won some P11 billion in government contracts for face masks and COVID-19 test kits even if it was only incorporated in 2019 and only had a capital of about P625,000.

