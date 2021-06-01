More areas under signal no.2 as tropical storm Dante nears Eastern Visayas

MANILA - More areas were placed under storm signal number 2 as tropical storm Dante approached Eastern Visayas on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fourth storm this year has left at least 3 dead and 1 missing after inundating Mindanao.

The storm was last estimated 270 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte as of 7 a.m., moving northwest at 20 km per hour while packing 75 kph maximum winds near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

It is expected to make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between Tuesday afternoon and evening, the weather bureau said.

Dante might also make its initial landfall over Leyte or Dinagat Islands-Siargao Islands area due to its movement over the past 3 to 6 hours that may bring it west northwestward or westward, PAGASA added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which will bring "damaging winds" that may tilt some wooden, old electric posts, was hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Cawayan,

Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza) including Ticao Island

Sorsogon

Eastern portion of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Santo

Domingo, Bacacay, RapuRapu)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Leyte (Matag-Ob, Villaba, Ormoc City, Albuera, Burauen, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Dulag, Tabontabon, Julita, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro, San Miguel, Carigara, Kananga, Tabango, Leyte, Calubian, Capoocan, San Isidro)

Eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)

Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Tubajon,

Libjo, Loreto, Cagdianao)

Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures:

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

rest of Albay

rest of Masbate including Burias Island

Eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando,

Cajidiocan, Magdiwang,

Romblon)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Narciso, San Andres, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, General Luna, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Gumaca, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Northeastern portion of Capiz (Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Roxas City, Pilar)

Northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan)

Northern portion of Cebu (Tuburan, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Compostela, Liloan) including Bantayan

and Camotes Islands

Northeastern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

rest of Leyte

rest of Southern Leyte

Agusan del Norte

Morthern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco), Surigao del

Sur (Barobo, Lianga, San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, San Miguel, Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Carmen, Hinatuan, Tagbina)

rest of Surigao del Norte

Dante is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands, according to PAGASA.

Moderate to heavy rains will prevail over the rest of Eastern Visayas, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Sorsogon, and Masbate, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, and the rest of Central Visayas, PAGASA added.