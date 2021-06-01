House approves internet data allocation bill on final reading

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading House Bill No. 9057 or the proposed "Roll-Over Internet Act,” which will allow users to roll over their internet data allocation.

A total of 244 lawmakers, without opposition, voted to pass the bill that seeks to regulate and institutionalize the roll-over data allocation scheme.

Based on its congressional fact sheet, the bill mandates all internet service providers to implement a roll-over data allocation system for their subscribers which can be consumed in the preceding month.

It also directs ISPs to roll over the unused and accumulated data every month up until the last month of the year, and all unused data allocation for a year may be used and converted as rebates.

These could in turn be used as payment for internet service in the succeeding year of subscription.

If passed into law, it will penalize ISPs with a fine of P50,000 per violation. Repeated violations will merit a fine and revocation of the ISP’s license and franchise.

The objective of the bill, according to the fact sheet, is to guarantee that end users of internet servcies will get the most from and enjoy to the fullest their data allocation.

— with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

