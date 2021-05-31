‘All vaccines are effective’, Duterte tells Filipinos amid brand hesitancy

A Filipino athlete is vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, in Manila, Philippines, May 28, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday urged Filipinos to be vaccinated as all of the COVID-19 vaccines the Philippines has acquired are "effective", regardless of their brand.

Amid the public's preference for US-made vaccines, Duterte reiterated in a taped public briefing that Filipinos can't choose the brand of COVID-19 shot they will be injected with.

"Itong lahat ng vaccine, puro effective 'yan ... itong US-made cannot be a superior brand than the Chinese and other brands, in comparing with them with each other," he said.

(All of these vaccines are effective.)

"Ang the best talaga na bakuna, sabi nga nila, 'yung nandiyan sa harap mo. 'Yun ang magbigay ng proteksyon sa'yo," Duterte added.

(The best vaccine, they say, is what's in front of you. That will give you protection.)

The President earlier ordered local government units to withhold names of vaccine brands scheduled for distribution at vaccination sites.

Critics said this policy may further erode public trust in the jabs. A survey showed that 6 out of 10 Filipinos are hesitant with the country's inoculation program.

The same Pulse Asia survey, released late May, said that among Filipino adults inclined to get a COVID-19 vaccine, 52 percent said they prefer the shots developed by US firm Pfizer.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said some 5 million Filipinos have received their first COVID-19 jab while 1,189,353 have been fully vaccinated.

