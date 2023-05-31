Two people who shot and killed a traffic enforcer in Tanza, Cavite are set to face murder charges following their surrender to authorities.

Col. Christopher Olazo, Cavite police office provincial director, identified the suspects as Joseph Llagas and Aries Carlos, who both surrendered to Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

Footage earlier showed Llagas trying to run over a traffic enforcer outside a mall in Tanza. Carlos then handed over a gun to Llagas who then shot the traffic enforcer.

Olazo said police are searching for the gun, which was discarded at an undisclosed location after the shooting.

An ABS-CBN News report earlier revealed Llagas is a bodyguard of the chairperson of Barangay Daang Amaya 2.