MANILA — A total of 6,241 people have been killed during anti-illegal drugs operations since July 1, 2016, data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) showed on Tuesday, although local and international observers believed the figure may be higher.

PDEA Director-General Wilkins Villanueva said that out of some 233,000 anti-illegal operations conducted from the start of the Duterte administration until March 31 this year, more than 336,000 suspected drug users were arrested while authorities were able to apprehend nearly 15,000 high-value targets.

"The war on drugs is unfoundedly blamed for unlawful deaths. These... losses of lives were the result of violent actions of drug pushers towards law enforcers during lawful operations," said Villanueva at the "Duterte Legacy Summit" event in Pasay City.

"Taking human lives was never the intent of drug war operations," he added.

A separate analysis of data by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed that from May 10, 2016, a day after that year's national elections won by President Rodrigo Duterte, until May 20 this year, 7,009 have been killed during anti-illegal drugs operations.

ABS-CBN's research broke down the deaths as follows:

4,780 (68.20 percent) in law-enforcement ops

1,949 (27.81 percent) by unidentified assailant/s

280 (3.99 percent) bodies dumped in public places

The Commission on Human Rights' (CHR) drug report released earlier this month noted that the government failed to uphold human rights during the drug war, and authorities encouraged a "culture of impunity" for the killings.

It added that internal investigations on operations that led to deaths were "inaccessible and non-transparent." Precinct-level probes were conducted by members of the same station or unit, and seldom questioned the use of force and self-defense narrative, said the CHR.

“Overall, the Commission finds that the government has failed in its obligation to respect and protect the human rights of every citizen, in particular, victims of drug-related killings,” the commission said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last year authorized a full inquiry into the government's drug war due to possible crimes against humanity. But this was suspended in November as the court assesses the government's deferral request.

Duterte in his speeches encouraged his successor to continue his drug war, saying "it has to be a war."

REHABILITATION

The PDEA chief emphasized that the government's anti-narcotics program also focused on the rehabilitation of drug users.

Villanueva touted the Duterte administration's reformation programs for drug addicts, saying almost 694,000 have "undergone appropriate interventions and reformation programs" in their villages.

"The human life is worth saving. The government through itself wholeheartedly in giving second chances (sic) to those who wish to right their wrongs and tread the road to recovery," said the official.

While some government personnel died during anti-illegal operations, the PDEA head said: "It pales in comparison to the numerous amount of drug suspects apprehended. Thanks to the establishment of drug reformation centers in the barangays, I am certain that more lives were saved than perished."

PDEA attributed the lower crime rate in the past 6 years to the lower number of illegal drug users.

"To persistent critics who contend that drug war is a failure, I respect your right to free speech. You may have articulated your opinions based on what you see in the news or heard on social media and not on actual experiences," he said.