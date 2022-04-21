President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP- Laban) campaign rally on Congressional d in Caloocan City on April 19, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he is willing to face the courts for police personnel who erred during their line of duty even if he has already retired.

"As my term draws to a close — wala kayong problema, maski retired na ako if you want my help lalo na ‘yung masabit kayo in a legitimate operation, nandiyan ako and maybe I will appear in court for you. Iyong naano lang, nasabit sa pagtrabaho," Duterte said before new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Cavite.

(Even if I am already retired, if you want my help but you got caught in a legitimate operation, I will be there. Maybe I will appear in court for you, but this is only for the said people.)

"I will defend you hanggang kamatayan. I will provide the legal (means)," he added.

(I will defend you to death. I will provide the legal means.)

Duterte, who will step down from his 6-year term by the end of June, said he is answerable to the things he asked policemen to do since they were just following his policies.

"Performance of duty, wala ka nang iisipin. Ako na, ako na ang magsabi, ako ang nag-utos niyan," said Duterte.

(You will not have to think about anything. I will say that I ordered it.)

"Ganoon ako ‘pag naano ang pulis naipit, ako ang magsabi, utos ko 'yan. Iyan ang totoo. Ako 'yung kumakain ng ano but performance of duty."

(That is how I am. I will say that I ordered it and that's the truth. I am nothing but for performance of duty.)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorized a probe into Duterte's flagship domestic policy war on drugs due to alleged human rights violations.

The investigation though has been suspended as the permanent tribunal assesses the scope of the government's deferral request.

Duterte in 2017 promised frontliners of his drug war, including those facing charges for killing Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., that they will be kept out of jail if they face charges for carrying out his campaign.

He vowed that no police officer would be put behind bars for pursuing his anti-narcotics drive.

"I will not allow, even at the risk of losing the presidency, any policeman or soldier to go to prison for destroying the drug industry," Duterte had said.

More than 6,000 people have been killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to government data. Human rights groups estimate the number of people killed could be several times higher.

Duterte has reiterated that he waged the drug war for the Filipinos and that he takes full responsibility for it.