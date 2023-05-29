Senators react to Robin Padilla's 'I move' motion

Sen. Robin Padilla speaks before the Senate plenary session on December 13, 2022. File/Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — For Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, observing proper decorum is a "great reminder" for senators during committee hearings and plenary sessions.

Villanueva said this in response to a video of Sen. Robin Padilla during May 16's plenary session, when the latter was asked by Sen. JV Ejercito to make a motion accepting the amendments on Senate Bill 1410 or the declaration of a National Hijab Day every Feb. 1.

Instead of making a motion, Padilla said, "Tinatanggap ko po ang panukala."

Ejercito politely corrected his colleague and told him how to properly make a motion, to which Padilla replied, in between laughs, "English-in ko na ito... ginoong pangulo, I move."

The session was eventually suspended, and upon resumption, Padilla had a proper reply: "Mula po sa Tagalog ay i-English-in natin. I move that we amend the bill in the nature of a substitute by striking out all the text after the enacting clause and inserting the language or text contained in the substitute bill as distributed earlier today with a copy thereof filed with our bills and index service. Maraming salamat po. I so move, Mr. President."

Following the incident, which has been making the rounds on social media, Villanueva assured his colleagues are "professionals" and "real public servants."

"It's a great reminder for all of us. I think most of us — if not all of us — sometimes, minsan nakakalimot. Ako, minsan nakakalimot na medyo malakas pala boses ko," he said Monday.

"Especially the choice of words. Actually, I was asked by the Senate President din to look into the records also of the committee hearings kasi may mga committee hearings din na may mga nasasabi na hindi dapat masabi, at ma-strike off the record... Iyong unparliamentary languages, kailangan ma-remind din," he added.

Villanueva admitted some senators have already brought up the incident on their chat groups.

"It is a concern na dapat iyong decorum sinusunod nang husto, hindi lamang mga committee hearings, maging sa Senado. Iyong last time no less than our Senate President Pro Tempore - one if not the most senior member of the Senate - reminded us of the sacredness of being in the session hall and ensuring that decorum is being followed," he shared.

"I think we're all grown-ups and professionals. And as public servants, we are all aware that public office is a public trust. It's probably more of just a reminder. Madali naman iyon. Mga professionals naman at mga maginoo at marespeto ang ating mga kasamahan dito sa Senado," he added.

Parliamentary terms in Filipino

In a statement, Ejercito believes the incident is a challenge for him and fellow senators to use parliamentary terms translated to Filipino.

He also pointed out that there was a "lapse" on his part, when he did not acknowledge that Padilla was already using a proper motion in Filipino instead of English.

"Yung nag-viral na video tungkol sa isa sa mga session namin kamakailan ay nangangahulugan na dapat magsanay na rin ako at ang mga kasama ko sa paggamit ng parliamentary terms na nakasalin sa Filipino," Ejercito explained.

"Ipinaalala sa akin ng legislative staff ng Senado na iyon na pala ang tamang motion at hindi ko po ito napansin dahil nasanay ako sa Ingles na parliamentary terms at procedures. Yes, it was a lapse on my part that I didn’t notice it was already the proper motion in Filipino," he added.

Ejercito said Padilla has been consistent in studying and joining discussions to learn in the Senate.

"Hindi naman sa dinidipensahan ko si Senador Robinhood Padilla, ngunit nakikita ko naman na siya ay nag-aaral at talagang pumupunta sa mga hearings at sumasama sa mga diskusyon para matuto at makibahagi. Siya rin ang talagang gumagamit ng ating sariling wika sa mga deliberasyon, sa komite man o sa plenaryo," he said.

"Wala naman pong perpekto. Lahat po tayo ay nag-aaral at natututo sa ating mga buhay. Life is a continuous learning process. Maraming salamat, Sen. Robin, sa paggamit ng ating sariling wika at sa pagpapaalala sa amin na kailangang magsanay pa tayo rito," he added.

No rules violated

Sen. Francis Escudero stressed Padilla did not violate any rules, and he may not just be used to "24/7" public scrutiny.

"Wala sa rules ng Senado na hindi niya pwedeng gawin iyong ginawa niya. Walang nagsasabing bawal iyon. Ang pagkakaiba lang siguro, hindi pa siguro sanay si Sen. Padilla na 24/7 ay may camerang posibleng nakatutok sa'yo. Dahil marahil sa dati niyang trabaho, sanay siya na mayroong action at cut. Pero bilang public servant, asahan niya na palaging may cellphone at camera na malamang nakatutok sa kanya na pwedeng gamitin laban sa kanya," Escudero told reporters.

"Pero sa ilalim ng rules ng Senado, wala siyang partikular na nilabag kaugnay sa videong iyon. Marami lang sigurong hindi nakagusto pero walang partikular na rule na nagsasabing nilabag niya at hindi ayon sa decorum ng Senado iyon," he added.

Shouldn't senators be well-prepared during discussions? Escudero believes this is not a factor.

"Sa tagal ko sa Kongreso, hindi ko pwedeng sabihing lahat ng magagaling ay palaging handa. Minsan hindi rin handa iyong magagaling. Lahat ng 'ika nga sinasabi nilang hindi magaling, hindi rin naman palaging hindi handa. Madalas mas handa sila... Nakakita na kayo, tiyak ko, na napahiya sa debate nung baguhan iyong mas matagal na at mas matagal ang pinag-aralan. So wala iyon doon," he explained.

Still, Escudero said the presiding officer is responsible in maintaining decorum during hearings and plenary sessions.

"Minsan naman talaga, tao lang. Nadadala, nakakalimot. Pero obligasyon ng presiding officer panatilihin ang decorum at order sa anumang pagdinig o sesyon ng Senado. Karamihan ng mga chairman ay batikan naman na at hindi na kailangang paalalahanan. Marahil kinakausap nila pagkatapos ng hearing para naman hindi 'ika nga mapagsabihan sa publiko. Pero tiyak ko, obligasyon iyan ng presiding officer at hindi ng indibidwal na mga miyembro dahil sa tindi ng isyu minsan, nadadala naman talaga ng emosyon," he added.

Padilla has yet to release a statement on the incident.