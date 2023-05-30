Robin Padilla resigns as PDP-Laban executive VP

Sen. Robin Padilla resigned Monday as executive vice president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) but will remain a member of the party.

"Today, May 29, I tender my irrevocable resignation as EVP of PDP-Laban. That said, I intend to remain a member of the party," he said in a statement.

"I believe my decision is for the good of the party and its members - and more importantly, for the Filipino people," he added.

In his resignation, Padilla noted the PDP-Laban has much to achieve and needs an EVP who can devote more time to its affairs.

"As an incumbent senator with a heavy mandate, I am aware that other duties - including my position as EVP of the party - must give way to my ability to fulfill my sworn duty to the people," he said.

His resignation comes amid rumors of an alleged House coup supposedly orchestrated by Pampanga 2nd District Representative and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Arroyo has denied the rumors.