MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said the accident involving an SUV and over a dozen Filipino cyclists in Kuwait was not a hate crime.

Eleven Filipino cyclists were injured during the incident, and two are in critical condition, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said. Two patients have already been discharged.

The official said nothing indicated so far this was a case of hate crime, noting that many drivers in Kuwait "do not like cyclists."

"Hindi pa lumalabas yung motibo. Pero ito 'yung comment ng ating embahaada: na matagal nang nagkakaproblema sa Kuwait tungkol sa accidents involving cyclists kasi hindi malinaw doon yung rules sa cyclists kasi walang bike lanes doon," said De Vega in a public briefing.

"Ang iniisip nila ay this will lead to more calls sa cyclists na kailangan bigyan ng better protection ang cyclists, malinaw na bike lanes," he added.

The official said following the incident, Kuwait's interior ministry insisted there should be permits to use the bike lane.

He also lamented the "aggressive drivers there."

"Magagalit usually at gusto nila sakupin, sa kanila yung kalsada. May speculation din na baka pagod o lasing ang driver so malalaman natin eventually," he said.

So far, the DFA is awaiting the result of the investigation. The official said no evidence so far pointed this was also related to the ongoing entry visa ban of Kuwait to new Filipino workers.

Any legal action would depend on the Kuwaiti government, he said.

"Masasama diyan through our laawyers kasi yung lawyers natin yung nagmo-monitor, embassy lawyers. Hihingi tayo ng damages sa driver."