CAAP issues airspace precaution due to North Korea launch

The headquarters of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines in Pasay City on Jan. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Monday issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in relation to the satellite launch of North Korea.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio confirmed that the NOTAM was issued for all commercial pilots to avoid the airspace surrounding North Korea, South Korea, and eastern Japan.

“As a safety precaution, CAAP issued the NOTAM. Pilots and commercial airlines know the aviation safety protocol,” Apolonio said.

Based on NOTAM B1862/23, pilots must refrain from entering the affected airspace and be aware of the North Korea testing activity from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, until 7:59 a.m. on June 11.

Apolonio said that commercial airlines and pilots will implement all safety precautions.

North Korea earlier announced that it was in the final preparations for launching its first completed military spy satellite.

Pyongyang earlier informed Japan's coastguard that a rocket will be launched between May 31 and June 11 and will fall in waters near the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, a coastguard spokesman told AFP.

Japan said it has put its missile defenses on alert and vowed to shoot down missiles that will enter its airspace.

Pyongyang has intensified its missile launches in recent months, with some triggering emergency warning systems in parts of Japan.

Seoul and Tokyo have meanwhile been working to mend long-frayed ties, including greater cooperation on North Korea's military threats.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO