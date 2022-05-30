MANILA (UPDATED) - Three diplomats paid a courtesy visit on President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, the second batch of envoys to travel to his campaign headquarters to personally congratulate the Philippines' 17th chief executive

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils, Singaporean Ambassador Gerard Ho Wei Hong, and European Union Representative Luc Véron met Marcos Jr. before lunch.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob earlier invited Marcos Jr. for a state visit, while Britain's Prince Charles reportedly expressed fondness for the Filipino leader's nickname.

"We see a lot of growth potential in the Philippines and we hope to see more and more Singapore companies coming into the Philippine market," Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Gerard Ho told reporters.

"We hope to see not only these things continuing as well as maybe making further programs to make the Philippines a more attractive investment opportunity," he said.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, reaffirmed its commitment to uphold international maritime law through its ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils.

"We'll continue to work with all partners in maintaining the international maritime law and UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award as we move forward in the years to come," she said.

"We've been working in particular very closely with the Philippines in the past. We will continue to do so to support maritime law through training, but also through joint exercises," she said.

French Ambassador to the Philippines Michele Boccoz and European Union Representative Luc Veron also paid courtesy calls on Marcos Jr., but did not grant interviews.

Earlier this year, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs criticized the European Parliament for its alleged "misguided attempt" to "interfere" in the Philippine electoral process over its resolution raising human rights violations in the country.

Earlier this month, envoys from the United States, South Korea, Japan and India visited Marcos' headquarters in Mandaluyong to personally congratulate the incoming Philippine President.