House approves bill creating OFW hospital

A facade of the almost-completed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital in Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Voting 255-0-0, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 8325, establishing the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital as a level III hospital under the direct supervision and control of the Department of Migrant Workers.

“This bill is a proof of our continuous support and commitment to the welfare and protection of our OFWs. The creation of this specialty hospital that will be open to the public but will primarily serve our OFWs and their dependents will ensure that they will get the quality, timely and efficient health care services that they deserve,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

HB 8325 designates the OFWH to serve as a referral facility for repatriated OFWs needing medical assistance while ensuring its participation in the provincial and inter-regional healthcare

provider networks.

Once it becomes law, the OFWH is tasked to provide 24/7 telehealth services to migrant workers and their families, provide pre-employment medical examination for OFWs, strengthen health surveillance through the provision of a post-employment or post-arrival medical examination for OFWs, and assist and support universities, research institutions, and other hospitals or medical facilities in their studies on health-related concerns of OFWs.

The bill also requires the OFWH to promote, encourage, engage in, and publish scientific research on the prevention, care, and treatment of occupational diseases common to OFWs, and establish training programs for medical and allied medical professionals which shall focus on strengthening occupational and migrant health services in the country and the creation of specialized services.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.