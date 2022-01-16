Philippine General Hospital in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Sunday it teamed up with the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) for the management of the country's first dedicated hospital for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, the DOLE said it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the PGH to oversee the hospital, which is being built in San Fernando, Pampanga.

"I'm glad that the state's leading research and medical center is supporting the OFW Hospital. With PGH on our side, what could possibly go wrong?" Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in the statement.

Under the MOU, PGH will help the OFW hospital through the "training of clinical and administrative personnel, planning and acquisition of hospital equipment, and formulation of clinical and fiscal process flow."

The PGH will also guide the hospital in creating "electronic medical record and hospital information system and planning of infrastructure layout in relation to clinical services."

The 100-bed hospital building is scheduled to be completed in March this year.

RELATED VIDEO