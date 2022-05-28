The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) arrested a suspected online child porn operator in Sto. Tomas, Pamapanga on Saturday.

The PNP-CIDG identified the suspect as Marlou Roque, who is wanted for human trafficking, illegal recruitment, and online sexual exploitation of children.

Roque, who was nabbed by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by San Fernando City Branch 9 Presiding Judge Rohermia J Jamsani-Rodriguez, was reportedly in cahoots with an American national who was charged in the United States for online sexual exploitation and trafficking of children.

This led to the rescue of 4 minors in an operation in Sto. Tomas this month. Roque was able to evade arrest and went into hiding.

But through stake-out operations, PNP-CIDG operatives were able to arrest Roque on Saturday.

He is now detained at the Pampanga CIDG headquarters,