Robredo back in PH after daughter's graduation in US

Vice President Leni Robredo at the arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on May 28, 2022 after a trip to the United States for her daughter's graduation. Photo by Raoul Esperas

MANILA (UPDATE) — Vice President Leni Robredo returned to Manila late Saturday from the United States where she attended the graduation of her youngest daughter.

Robredo, along with her daughters, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino Terminal 1 around 10:30 p.m.

Airport authorities offered courtesy assistance for Robredo but she begged off and underwent the usual arrival process with other passengers.

Airline workers and passengers took photos of and with Robredo.

A driver picked up the Robredo family after the airport arrival procedure.

Robredo's daughter Jillian recently graduated from New York University with a double major in economics and mathematics. The family left for the US for the event last May 14.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Robredo said she is now ready to work again after the "longest vacation" she's had in 10 years.

"It was the first trip where we had no agenda at all, except Jillian’s grad and when we tagged along Tricia’s meetings in Boston. We just walked and walked everyday, averaging about 15,000-20,000 ++ steps everyday. At kumain lang ng kumain," she wrote in the caption, as she shared photos of her and her daughters during their trip.

She also shared some of her observations while traveling around New York, while also expressing hope that these can also be achieved in the Philippines.

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said he would meet with Robredo as soon as she "stops experiencing jetlag" to talk about his role in the non-government organization (NGO) Angat Buhay.

"Mag-uusap pa kami at magpaplano," Pangilinan, Robredo's vice presidential running mate in the May elections, said in a TeleRadyo interview on Sunday. The two lost to the tandem of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"We have a little over a month to go so it would be good to work on that (Angat Buhay) already," Pangilinan said of the NGO scheduled for launch in July.

The NGO was based on the Angat Buhay program of the Office of the Vice President.

"Hihikayatin natin ang ating mga volunteers na mag-mobilize para matulungan yung mga communities na nasasakupan nila dahil sabi nga natin, hindi pa tapos itong pinangako nating Angat Buhay lahat," Pangilinan said.

"Hindi ibig sabihin dahil tapos na ang eleksyon, eh di, 'Okay, nangako kami sa inyo pero 'di tayo nanalo kaya ayun, ganun na lang.' Hindi," he added.

- report from Raoul Esperas; with Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

