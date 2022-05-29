A Filipino fishing vessel collided with MV Happy Hiro, a cargo sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, off the waters of Maracanao Island in Agutaya town, Palawan, on Saturday, leaving seven crew members missing, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — Seven crew members remain missing after their fishing vessel collided with a cargo ship in the waters off Palawan on Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday.

In a statement, the PCG said the Filipino fishing vessel FB JOT-18 collided with MV Happy Hiro, a cargo sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, off the waters of Maracanao Island in Agutaya town.

"A transiting fishing boat provided immediate rescue assistance to 13 out of 20 crew members of FB JOT-18. The seven crew members remain missing as of press time," the PCG said.

The fishermen were transferred to MV Happy Hiro, whose medical officer Mckinley Amante said 12 of them sustained scratches, according to the PCG.

One fisherman "had a minor wound on his head" but was given first aid and is in stable condition, the PCG said, quoting Amante.

Authorities are still conducting rescue operations to find the remaining fishermen.

