DOH logs new COVID-19 variant cases in PH; only 26 active

Residents queue to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported additional patients who were carriers of COVID-19 variants in the country, including 8 who have died and 26 still considered active cases, as the country's virus variant detection capacity remains limited.

The agency reported new cases of the following variants:

[BOLD Variant from India] - 1

[BOLD Variant from the UK] - 104

[BOLD Variant from South Africa] - 137

[BOLD Variant first detected in the Philippines] - 4



INDIAN VARIANT

The DOH said the additional case with the Indian variant (B.1.617.2), who has since recovered, was a returning overseas Filipino from the United Arab Emirates who has an address in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The Indian variant is known to be aggressive and has ravaged India, where over 27 million have contracted the disease.

The Philippines now has a total of 13 cases of the variant first detected in India.

UK VARIANT

The DOH said of the 104 new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 1 is a returning overseas Filipino, 89 are local cases, while 14 are still under verification.

A total of 3 patients have died due to the virus, 5 are still active, while 96 already recovered.

The country has 1,071 cases of the UK variant.

SOUTH AFRICAN VARIANT

Out of the 137 freshly-confirmed B.1.351 cases, 1 was a returning overseas Filipino, 127 are local cases, while 9 are currently being verified.

Nine cases are still battling the disease while 5 have died. A total 123 patients who were carriers of the variant recently recovered.

This brings the overall tally of the said variant to 1,246.

P.3 VARIANT

There are three fresh cases of the P.3 variant, and they have all recovered from the disease, according to the health department.

The country has logged 162 cases of the variant.