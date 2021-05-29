PH posts 7,443 additional COVID-19 cases; over 100 deaths for 4th straight day

The body temperature of people entering SM Sucat in Paranaque is checked as part of quarantine protocols designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the launch of the Safety Seal Certification in the mall on May 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday reported 7,443 new COVID-19 cases, with fatalities exceeding more than a hundred for the fourth straight day.

Saturday's newly confirmed cases pushed the country's cumulative total to 1,216,582, of which 53,614 or 4.4 percent are active.

The virus has killed 156 more people in the country, the latest bulletin showed, bringing the death toll to 20,722.

This included 91 cases initially tagged as recovered, but turned out to be fatalities after the Department of Health's (DOH) final validation.

The country has logged more than 100 new deaths since Wednesday, data showed.

Recoveries climbed by 7,533 to 1,142,246. This accounted for 93.9 percent of the country's running total.

Out of 46,442 individuals tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, 12.5 percent were found carriers of the virus.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.



