Fair weather seen over most parts of PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Most of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience fair weather on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The intertropical convergence zone is affecting Mindanao while easterlies is affecting Luzon and the Visayas, weather specialist Raymond Ordinario told Teleradyo.

The ITCZ is where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rains in affected areas. Easterlies are warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

"Sa ibang areas, frequent na ang pag-ulan. Inaasahan natin na posible na mag-transition na tayo to rainy season in coming weeks," Ordinario said.

(In other areas, rains have become frequent. We expect that is possible we will transition to rainy season in coming weeks.)

Temperature for Friday is forecast to reach between 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather.