Pfizer vaccine puwede sa mga edad 12-15, ayon sa FDA

May posibilidad na mabakunahan kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ang mga batang 12 hanggang 15 anyos, ayon sa Food and Drug Administration.

Ayon kay FDA Director-General Eric Domingo, posibleng mabakunahan ang mga bata na edad 12 hanggang 15 anyos gamit ang bakuna ng Pfizer.

"I got the recommendation of our experts and it is very favorable. So within the week po, we will issue an amendment to the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer and we will be able to use it to children 12-15 years old. So kapag dumating po iyong maraming in-order ni Sec. Charlie (vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.) na maraming Pfizer, maaari na itong gamitin sa mga bata," aniya.

Pero para kay Dr. Josh San Pedro, spokesperson ng Coalition for People’s Right to Health, dapat pag-aralang mabuti ang pagbibigay ng bakuna sa mga bata.

"We should base this regulation on data, and not on urgency, not on rushing on decisions without necessary evidence. Alam naman po natin na sinuwerte tayo sa decisions that bypassed regulations, bypassed evidence. But we should not make that mistake especially if we are talking about children," ani San Pedro.

Pero agad na nilinaw ng DOH na hindi pa prayoridad ang mga bata na mabakunahan agad.

"Dahil kulang pa ang bakuna at hindi naman sila kabilang sa high-risk na grupo, hindi pa natin sila puwede isama sa ngayon,” ani Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

Ayon sa datos, aabot sa 4.49 milyong Pilipino ang nabakunahan na.

Sa bilang, mahigit 1 milyon ang "fully vaccinated" na.

Target ng gobyerno na mabakunahan ang 58 milyon ng populasyon para makamit ang herd immunity.

— Ulat ni Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News