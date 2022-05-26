MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said he was eyeing Manuel "Manny" Bonoan, the chief executive officer of San Miguel Corp Tollways, to lead the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"I'm intending to nominate Manny Bonoan for the [Department] of Public Works and Highways," said Marcos, Jr. during a briefing with select media outfits.

"He has spent almost his entire professional life in the DPWH. I know him very well so I think he will do... I know he will do a good job. Those are the things we have decided," the President-elect added.

Bonoan was first appointed to the DPWH in 1998 as an undersecretary for operations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

In March, Marcos Jr. said he plans to continue President Rodrigo Duterte's massive infrastructure push.

The construction projects Marcos Jr. is hoping to pursue under his administration include the revival of the nearly 500-kilometer "Bicol Express" train route.

Aside from Bonoan, Marcos' camp has also confirmed the appointment of incoming Vice President Sara Duterte as education secretary, campaign manager Benhur Abalos as interior chief, and Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno as finance chief, and former University of the Philippines president Alfredo Pascual as trade secretary, among others.