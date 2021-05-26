Home  >  News

Trainer plane crashes in La Union

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 03:32 PM | Updated as of May 26 2021 03:46 PM

MANILA (UPDATE) — A trainer plane crashed on the coast of a village in Bauang, La Union around noon Wednesday, with authorities yet to disclose the status of the student pilot. 

The incident left a Tecnam P-2010 trainer plane a total wreck where it crashed in Barangay Urayong in Bauang. 

A 25-year-old student pilot from the First Aviation Academy (FAA) in Subic Bay International Airport was on a solo cross-country flight when the incident happened. 

Authorities have yet to release details on the condition of the pilot as of this posting. 

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines sent investigators to the site to find out why the plane crashed. 

Investigation is on-going. 
 

 More details to follow. 

— report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

