Trainer plane crashes in La Union

MANILA (UPDATE) — A trainer plane crashed on the coast of a village in Bauang, La Union around noon Wednesday, with authorities yet to disclose the status of the student pilot.

The incident left a Tecnam P-2010 trainer plane a total wreck where it crashed in Barangay Urayong in Bauang.

JUST IN: Student pilot crash-landed a Tecnam P-2010 aircraft at Brgy Urayong Bayan in Bauang,La Union.



Flight originated at Iba Airport in Zambales, en route to La Union Airport &Lingayen Airport, then back to Iba Airport, accdg to CAAP.



Investigation is ongoing.

A 25-year-old student pilot from the First Aviation Academy (FAA) in Subic Bay International Airport was on a solo cross-country flight when the incident happened.

Authorities have yet to release details on the condition of the pilot as of this posting.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines sent investigators to the site to find out why the plane crashed.

More details to follow.

