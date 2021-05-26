PH records 5,310 new COVID-19 cases,150 more deaths

Senior citizens take their jab of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City on May 21, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 5,310 more COVID-19 infections, the highest announced in 4 days, pushing the country's cumulative total to nearly 1.2 million.

Of the 1,193,976 total confirmed cases in the country, 46,037 or 3.9 percent are active.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics team had said new cases dip during Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to the fewer number of laboratories operating over the weekend.

The virus claimed 150 more lives, the highest since May 22, bringing the country's death toll to 20,169.

Of the new fatalities, more than half or 86 cases were initially tagged as recoveries but were reclassified as deaths after the Department of Health's (DOH) revalidation.

Recoveries climbed by 7,408 to 1,127,770. This accounts for 94.5 percent of the country's overall tally.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, Wednesday's additional recuperations is considered the highest in 4 days or since May 22 this year when 7,981 recoveries were registered.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Earlier in the day, the health department said 85 percent of the estimated 1.7 million health workers in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country continues to ramp up its inoculation program that stared March 1.

As of Tuesday, almost 3.5 million people in the Philippines have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,029,061 are already fully vaccinated.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million Filipinos by year-end to achieve herd immunity.