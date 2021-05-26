Japanese fugitive tagged in fraud syndicate nabbed in Parañaque

Authorities apprehended a Japanese fugitive who is allegedly involved in online fraud and extortion. Photo from the National Bureau of Investigation

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it arrested a Japanese fugitive allegedly involved in online fraud and extortion.

NBI Officer-in-Charge Director Eric Distor, in a statement, said authorities captured Watanabe Yuki in a hotel in Parañaque City last May 17.

Yuki is supposedly the "big boss" of the largest telecommunication fraud syndicate, whose operations cover several countries including Japan and the Philippines, according to the NBI.

He also has a blue notice from the Interpol, under which police in member countries collect information about his "identity, location or activities in relation to a crime."

"Yuki was hiding in the country due to his involvement in various crimes in Japan and other countries. He is also allegedly operating syndicate activities in the Philippines, such as but not limited to, online fraud and extortions," the NBI said.

Two other Japanese nationals, Tomonobu Saito and Kousuke Ii, were arrested with Yuki but a release order has already been issued for Ii for lack of evidence.

Immigration records later found that Ii "is not an overstaying alien as his tourist visa is valid until May 2021," the NBI said.

A commitment order from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) cited Yuki as charged for undesirability and being an illegal entrant, while Saito has an outstanding summary deportation order.

The NBI said Yuki was found positive for COVID-19 after the 3 foreigners underwent testing for the disease.

But after being cleared by the San Lazaro Hospital, Yuki and Saito were turned over to the BI, the NBI said.

