Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Wednesday stressed that her job is “beyond politics” and she intended to focus on her duty to the country to ensure the tourism transformation of the Philippines.

Guesting at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay, Frasco was asked if she had changed her political party after Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the ruling party LAKAS-CMD.

Frasco joined LAKAS-CMD in 2021, when she was also Duterte’s spokesperson when the latter ran for the vice presidency under the UNITEAM’s ticket.

"Tourism is beyond politics, and that I perceive to be the greatest strength of the Philippine tourism industry. And that no matter your political inclination, you are a stakeholder for the Philippine tourism," she said.

She added that just like President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President Sara Duterte, she would continue to advocate the message of "unity and hope for the country."

"No matter your political inclination, you are a stakeholder for the Philippine tourism. And therefore, I continue to espouse the message of both our President Bongbong Marcos and our Vice President Sara Duterte the message of unity and hope, because there is so much to hope for the Philippine tourism industry," Frasco explained.

“No matter the politics of the day, tourism will always prevail in the hearts and minds of fellow Filipinos because it is still a great source of livelihood. So, I am pleased to note that our President and our Vice President continue to espouse this message of unity and hope for our country,” she added.