Iloilo City hospitals full, can't expand bed capacity due to PhilHealth debt: mayor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Hospitals in Iloilo City are full and state insurer PhilHealth has yet to reimburse their claims, Mayor Jerry Treñas said Monday after the metro was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The mayor said he was set to meet with PhilHealth president and CEO Dante Gierran on Tuesday. He added that he has met with the state insurer and hospitals for 3 times already.

Medical facilities cannot expand their COVID-19 bed capacity as their personnel are also infected, Treñas said.

"Problema namin ngayon puno na ang mga ospital namin, malaki pa ang utang ng PhilHealth sa mga ospital and di makadagdag ng rooms ang mga ospital because of 2 reasons: one, because of PhilHealth," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our problem right now is our hospitals are full and PhilHealth owes them a lot. They can't add more rooms because of 2 reasons: one because of PhilHealth.)

"Another reason is I think two or three of our hospitals, ang mga medical personnel nila infected na rin (their medical personnel are also infected)."

There are still available beds in the city's quarantine facilities while some residents opted to isolate themselves in hotels on their own expense, Treñas said.

The city is able to vaccinate 4,500 residents daily against COVID-19, he added.

As of Sunday, Iloilo City has 632 active infections out of 7,401 total recorded COVID-19 cases.