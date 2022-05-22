MANILA -- More ballot boxes containing Certificates of Canvass (COCs) from the May 9 elections were prepared early Monday for delivery to the House of Representatives.

As of latest count, 90.17 percent or 156 out of the total 173 COCs have been delivered to the Senate in Pasay City.

LOOK: Officials load the first truck with ballot boxes containing COCs @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/3XF7Mrbwkf — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) May 22, 2022

The COCs and Election Returns (ERs) will be transferred to the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday so that a joint session of Congress can canvass the votes for president and vice-president this week.

Congress will convene as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) to count the votes cast for the country's top 2 posts and proclaim the next president and vice-president.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Sunday said they are scheduled to proclaim the duty-elected president and vice-president on May 27, Friday.

He said canvassing will proceed despite a pending disqualification case against presumptive President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. before the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Senate and the House are scheduled to resume their separate sessions and adopt a joint resolution convening Congress to a joint session and act as the NBOC.

Velasco said each chamber is expected to formally create a contingent to the Joint Committee that will count the votes cast for President and Vice President starting May 24.

He said each contingent will have 7 regular members and 4 alternate members. The chair of each panel will be named by the Senate President and House Speaker.

After the canvassing is completed, the joint committee report will have to be approved and signed by a majority of the members of the Joint Committee. Each panel will vote separately.

The report will then be submitted to the joint public session for consideration and approval.

"A majority of senators and House members, voting separately, shall approve the report and adopt the resolution of both chambers proclaiming the duly elected President and Vice President," Velasco said.

"Upon adoption of the resolution of both houses, the Speaker and the Senate President shall proclaim the President-elect and the Vice President-elect."

Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio handily won the May 9 presidential and vice-presidential race, respectively.

-- report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

