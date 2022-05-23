Boying Remulla tapped as next Justice secretary

MANILA - Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has been tapped as the next Justice Secretary of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"I’ve accepted it. It’s an honor… It’s a very rare opportunity given to lawyers like us," Remulla said.

"Marami kaming naging conversation ni incoming President Marcos during the campaign… at that time I had no idea I was being considered at that time… The other specific things we will talk about it later kasi maraming mali sa ating Justice system na dapat itama," he added.

Asked if his appointment is linked to the votes Cavite delivered for Marcos, he said: "I don’t know. I didn’t apply for it. I was called for it… and it is an honor… Paano ka tatanggi kung ang bayan ay may malaking problema na puwede mong tulungan na maiayos?”

Remulla would have to give up his post as Cavite's 7th district representative after winning his re-election bid in the May 2022 elections.

He ran unopposed and garnered 202,784 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 13, 2022, 2:47 p.m. and from 499 election returns.

Remulla, a former governor of Cavite campaigned for Marcos Jr. and incoming Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio in his home province.

In March, he drew flak for alleging that thousands of Caviteños who attended Vice President Leni Robredos campaign rally were either paid or are connected to the communist movement.

Remulla stood by his claims, but did not provide evidence.

In the 18th Congress, Remulla served as Senior Deputy Majority Leader and vice chairperson of the House Committee on Good Government And Public Accountability.

In 2020, he was among lawmakers who blocked ABS-CBN from renewing its franchise bid, accusing one of the Philippines' largest broadcasters of skirting tax laws even if the Bureau of Internal Revenue cleared the media giant of any cases.