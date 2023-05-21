At least 150 families displaced in Quezon City fire

A fire, which reached third alarm, razes a residential area in Brgy. Old Capitol Site in Quezon City on May 21, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - A fire broke out in Barangay Old Capitol Site in Quezon City, engulfing several homes and leaving more or less 150 families displaced on Sunday afternoon.



The fire started at around 3 p.m., and the alert level was raised to the third alarm. The blaze was declared under control shortly after 5 p.m.

It was declared fire out at 7:33 p.m.



No fatalities were reported, but one person was injured after jumping from a burning home.



According to a resident named Richard Cadiao, the fire originated from a neighboring house, and they were not able to save anything they owned.



"Galing po ako sa labas nagsisigawan... Unang ginawa ko hinawakan sila, kinaladkad. Hayaan mo na diyan ang importante makaligtas kami. Wala kaming naisalba kahit isa," he said.



The house owned by Joel Acon also suffered damage, and her daughter's school belongings were lost in the fire.



"Yung gamit ng anak ko sa college... Kasi pinaghirapan niya 'yun depensa niya bukas. Tapos lahat ng gamit niya, memories niya, ubos na," Acon said.



The Bureau of Fire Protection had difficulty reaching the narrow alleyways, and they encountered difficulties evacuating residents.



"Yung papasukan po natin ay mga eskinita. Mga maliliit. Pagdating dun sa eskinita medyo malalayo pa yung lalaglagan natin ng fire hoses natin," said QC District Fire Marshal, Sr. Supt. Aristotle Bañaga.



"Kaming mga bumbero papasok sa loob yung mga residente po natin ay papalabas po sila," he added.



According to the barangay, approximately 200 homes were damaged by the blaze and around 150 families affected by the fire are currently being sheltered at the covered court and are in need of food and water.



Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.