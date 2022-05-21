Commuters walk towards the underpass at a loading bay in Manila on May 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday 246 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, the highest since May 1, amid the threat of the emergence of omicron subvariants.

This is the highest in nearly three weeks, according to Department of Health data.

The new cases brought the country's total COVID-19 caseload so far to 3,688,751. Of the new cases, 120 come from the National Capital Region.

Based on the latest count, 3,626,038 have recovered while 60,455 have died.

Independent group OCTA Research earlier warned that cases in Metro Manila have increased by 17 percent.

Their data showed that the average daily cases rose to 71 percent from 59 average daily cases logged from May 6 to 12.

The Health department earlier announced that it detected omicron BA.4 from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East last May 4. The patient is an asymptomatic case.