Commuters wait for jeepneys at a loading bay in Manila on May 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA – Metro Manila logged a 17 percent increase in average daily COVID-19 cases from May 13 to 19, data from OCTA Research monitoring group shows.

The week prior, May 6-12, the region logged only 59 average daily cases. This rose to 71 the following week.

The reproduction number also saw an increase from 0.76 to 0.90. Positivity rate, healthcare utilization rate, and ICU utilization rate remained stable.

The increase in some indicators has not affected the region’s risk level classification which remains to be low.

Infectious disease specialist Rontgene Solante said monitoring of numbers in the coming days remains important. He added the increase in casers may be considered significant.

“Our expectation is that one to two weeks after the superspreader event there will be [an] uptick of the cases. And if this will be that start of the uptick of the cases the more we should be concerned in terms of monitoring the numbers and enhancing our health protocols and preparing for the healthcare setting,” he said.

Solante, however, said that current data shows that cases remain at a manageable level.

Nonetheless, it would be best for healthcare facilities to prepare for any eventuality, he added.

In a statement, the Department of Health (DOH) said that while cases in the capital region in the recent week are slightly higher than the previous week, its two-week growth rate remains negative.

With these metrics, the DOH said NCR remains at minimal risk case classification.

"Moreover, this slight increase in cases [does] not translate into increases in admissions or utilization rates which remain at low risk ranging 19-23% of total and ICU beds in the capital region," it also said.

Health officials earlier confirmed the local transmission of highly transmissible omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant.