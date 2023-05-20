MANILA — The Department of Health on Saturday issued a warning against a circulating false article claiming a supposed cure for hypertension or high blood pressure.

In an advisory, the DOH said that the article "is not in any way or form approved, affiliated, or recommended" by the agency and its attached units.

It urged the public to read health information from legitimate sources.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common yet manageable non-communicable disease.

"If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend one or more medicines," the World Health Organization said.

"Your recommended blood pressure goal may depend on what other health conditions you have," it added.

The DOH said people can avoid the disease by adopting a healthy lifestyle and habits such as proper diet and exercise.

"Be sure to regularly have check-ups and consult your physician to help supplement and keep sickness at bay," it said.