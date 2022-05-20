PGH yet to see increase in admission amid omicron subvariant detection

The facade of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine General Hospital has yet to see an increase in COVID-19 admission following the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant, its spokesperson said Friday.

The country's largest COVID-19 referral center currently has 25 patients with coronavirus infection.

"Wala pa po kaming nakikitang surge or increase in admission," PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario told TeleRadyo.

"Although may pasyente pa rin kaming may COVID pero hindi pa po namin nararamdaman 'yang dagdag na admission dahil sa bagong subvariant na nakita."

Of the 25 COVID-19 patients admitted at PGH, 3 are critical, 1 is severe while others are recuperating in COVID-19 wards, he said.

Del Rosario disclosed that most of the patients were unvaccinated.

"Isang interesting na nakita namin, wala po kaming pasyenteng critical or severe na boosted. Lahat po ng aming pasyente nasa ICU lahat sila walang booster. Marami po dun unvaccinated," he said.

The Philippines has so far detected 17 cases of omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

To date, the country has logged more than 3.68 million COVID-19 infections, of which, 2,139 are active cases, data from the health department showed.

An infectious disease expert has warned that COVID-19 cases in areas with low vaccination rate may rise due to the omicron subvariant.

As of Friday, some 68.9 million or 76.56 percent of the eligible 90 million population in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of those with primary doses, 13.7 million have received their booster shots.