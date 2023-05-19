Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. RITM Facebook page

MANILA — The Department of Health said Friday the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine may now resume RT-PCR testing for COVID-19.

This, after the RITM submitted the necessary requirements “for compliance” to operate, the DOH added.

The DOH said its Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau “has already resolved the matter” and issued the license to operate to RITM to conduct RT-PCR testing for COVID-19.

"The DOH assures the public that the RITM will continue to provide its healthcare services to the Filipino people," the agency said.

RITM on Thursday announced it was temporarily stopping RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 starting May 18 but did not provide the reason.

On its Facebook page, the RITM said it would stop receiving specimens for COVID-19 testing and would not accept all confirmed COVID-19 test appointments.

The RITM is now "allowed to continue with their services", the health department said.

"There were documents for compliance but the RITM was able to submit the necessary requirements to operate. Hence, LTO from HFSRB. Thus, they can and are still allowed to continue with their services,” the DOH said.

